Technical Glitch Halts Mumbai Metro's Android App Update
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation advises users against updating their 'MetroConnect3' Android app due to a Google Play review error. The technical issue does not affect iOS devices. Despite this, passengers can still book tickets through the existing app version or via MMRC's website.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has alerted passengers using Android devices to avoid updating the 'MetroConnect3' app due to a technical malfunction.
The problem stems from a 'Google Play review error,' which the MMRC is addressing with assistance from Google.
Passengers are assured they can purchase tickets through the current app version or on the official MMRC website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
