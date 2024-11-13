Left Menu

Technical Glitch Halts Mumbai Metro's Android App Update

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation advises users against updating their 'MetroConnect3' Android app due to a Google Play review error. The technical issue does not affect iOS devices. Despite this, passengers can still book tickets through the existing app version or via MMRC's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:58 IST
Technical Glitch Halts Mumbai Metro's Android App Update
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has alerted passengers using Android devices to avoid updating the 'MetroConnect3' app due to a technical malfunction.

The problem stems from a 'Google Play review error,' which the MMRC is addressing with assistance from Google.

Passengers are assured they can purchase tickets through the current app version or on the official MMRC website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024