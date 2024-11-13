Left Menu

Varroc Engineering Boosts Q2 Profits Amid Rural Market Growth

Varroc Engineering achieved a 4% rise in profit after tax to Rs 57.80 crore in Q2. Revenue increased by 10.28% to Rs 2,080.8 crore. While international business faced challenges, domestic rural markets showed promising growth, particularly in the two-wheeler sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:18 IST
Varroc Engineering Boosts Q2 Profits Amid Rural Market Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Varroc Engineering has reported a 4% increase in its profit after tax, amounting to Rs 57.80 crore for the September quarter. This is a climb from a consolidated PAT of Rs 55.72 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.28% to reach Rs 2,080.8 crore, up from Rs 1,886.8 crore during the same period last year, as per the company's statement. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) also increased to Rs 201 crore, compared to Rs 187.10 crore previously.

Despite being impacted by declines in its overseas operations and the costs associated with R&D aimed at future growth, Varroc Engineering noted a positive boost from rural consumption in India, particularly in the two-wheeler industry, which experienced a 12.5% growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024