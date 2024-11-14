Grasim Industries Reports Profit Dip Amid Surging Revenues
Grasim Industries Ltd, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, reported a 45.64% drop in net profit for the September quarter, mainly due to lower cement business profitability and investments in new sectors. Despite this, revenue rose by 11.05% from the previous year.
Grasim Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, disclosed a significant 45.64% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, with profits dropping to Rs 1,100.16 crore.
This downturn was influenced by reduced profitability within its cement sector and strategic investments in the Building Materials and Renewables units.
Conversely, the company witnessed an 11.05% revenue increase, driven by robust performances in its financial services, fibre, and chemicals businesses.
