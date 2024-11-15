Left Menu

Europe's Economic Rebound: Modest Growth Amidst Global Challenges

Europe's economy is emerging from stagnation with expected modest growth as consumer purchasing power gradually recovers. However, it faces threats from potential US protectionist policies. The European Commission forecasts growth for eurozone countries while Germany battles continued economic contraction amidst inflation easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:18 IST
Europe's Economic Rebound: Modest Growth Amidst Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European economy is moving past stagnation but is projected to experience only moderate growth in the upcoming months as consumer purchasing power begins to recover from inflation losses, according to the EU's executive commission.

The commission cautioned that the economy remains vulnerable to protectionist policies from major trading partners. Notably, US President-elect Donald Trump's potential tariffs on foreign goods pose significant challenges. Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni stressed the detrimental effect of such protectionism, emphasizing the EU's commitment to defend open trade while seeking cooperation with the new US administration.

Despite these challenges, eurozone countries are anticipated to see growth of 0.8% this year and 1.3% next year. The resurgence began earlier as new wage agreements partially revived household finances. Consumption is expected to rise as wages' purchasing power improves and interest rates decrease. Meanwhile, inflation next year is forecast at 2.1%, offering relief from the October 2022 peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024