Vedanta's Ambitious Production Surge: Oil, Zinc & Beyond

At the HT Leadership Summit 2024, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal announced ambitious plans to ramp up production within the conglomerate's key segments, including crude oil and zinc. Agarwal disclosed, "We are set to produce 500,000 barrels of oil and gas," highlighting major future targets for the company.

Agarwal reflected on the closure of the Tuticorin copper plant in Tamil Nadu, characterizing it as one of his minor setbacks as a businessman. He remarked, "Tuticorin is among the smallest failures. More failures lend to greater success, as they represent the first step towards achieving success," recounting the events leading to the plant's shutdown.

Aiming high for the future, Agarwal outlined the group's vision to double production at Hindustan Zinc, elevate Cairn Oil & Gas output to 300,000 barrels per day, and increase the capacity of its aluminum smelter to 3 million tonnes annually, according to a recent communication to shareholders.

