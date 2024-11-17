Quick-Thinking Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster Near Dibnapur

A major railway disaster was averted near the Dibnapur railway station due to the swift actions of a vigilant loco pilot, officials reported. The pilot applied the emergency brakes after detecting an iron garter and cement posts obstructing the tracks late Friday night in the Hafizganj area.

Rajendra Singh, PRO of the North Eastern Railway's Bareilly Izzatnagar Division, noted that the emergency brakes minimized damage, limiting it to the train's engine and preventing a derailment. The obstruction was placed by miscreants, Singh added.

Police and railway authorities launched an immediate investigation into the incident, which caused temporary disruption to train schedules. Officers ensured the tracks were clear before allowing trains to resume, following a two-hour halt in services.

(With inputs from agencies.)