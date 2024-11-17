Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster Near Dibnapur

A vigilant loco pilot thwarted a potential railway disaster near Dibnapur by quickly applying emergency brakes, avoiding a major derailment after spotting obstructions on the tracks. Authorities are investigating the incident caused by miscreants, which led to temporary disruptions in train services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:03 IST
A major railway disaster was averted near the Dibnapur railway station due to the swift actions of a vigilant loco pilot, officials reported. The pilot applied the emergency brakes after detecting an iron garter and cement posts obstructing the tracks late Friday night in the Hafizganj area.

Rajendra Singh, PRO of the North Eastern Railway's Bareilly Izzatnagar Division, noted that the emergency brakes minimized damage, limiting it to the train's engine and preventing a derailment. The obstruction was placed by miscreants, Singh added.

Police and railway authorities launched an immediate investigation into the incident, which caused temporary disruption to train schedules. Officers ensured the tracks were clear before allowing trains to resume, following a two-hour halt in services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

