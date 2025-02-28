Czech Republic Train Derailment Sparks Massive Chemical Fire
In eastern Czech Republic, firefighters are tackling a massive chemical blaze following a train derailment near Hustopece nad Becvou. The fire began when carcinogenic benzol from damaged wagons caught fire. Although no injuries have been reported, residents in nearby areas have been cautioned to stay indoors.
A major chemical blaze has engulfed an area in eastern Czech Republic after a freight train carrying toxic substances derailed, releasing benzol that caught fire.
Taking place around noon near Hustopece nad Becvou station, the incident resulted in thick black smoke rising over the region but fortunately caused no injuries. A helicopter has been deployed to manage the fire while Slovak firefighting teams are en route to assist.
Authorities have assured that no dangerous substance levels have breached safety limits. However, residents are advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed. Investigations continue into the cause of the derailment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
