Railway Chief Urges Safety Overhaul After Spate of Train Derailments
Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar addressed recent train derailments during a video conference, discussing factors like negligence and technical flaws. He proposed solutions, including staff counselling, regular inspections, and safety drives. No injuries occurred, but the incidents incurred financial losses and delays.
In a recent video conference, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar highlighted critical safety issues following several train derailments in January, focusing on both freight and passenger services.
Kumar advocated for a comprehensive safety overhaul, recommending staff counselling and regular inspections of coaches and wagons. He detailed safety drives and enhanced shunting guidelines to prevent future incidents.
While no injuries were reported, the derailments resulted in significant financial losses and delays. Kumar emphasized the need for immediate action, noting issues like red light overshoots, to ensure rail safety improvements across the divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
