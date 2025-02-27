Left Menu

Railway Chief Urges Safety Overhaul After Spate of Train Derailments

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar addressed recent train derailments during a video conference, discussing factors like negligence and technical flaws. He proposed solutions, including staff counselling, regular inspections, and safety drives. No injuries occurred, but the incidents incurred financial losses and delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST
Railway Chief Urges Safety Overhaul After Spate of Train Derailments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent video conference, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar highlighted critical safety issues following several train derailments in January, focusing on both freight and passenger services.

Kumar advocated for a comprehensive safety overhaul, recommending staff counselling and regular inspections of coaches and wagons. He detailed safety drives and enhanced shunting guidelines to prevent future incidents.

While no injuries were reported, the derailments resulted in significant financial losses and delays. Kumar emphasized the need for immediate action, noting issues like red light overshoots, to ensure rail safety improvements across the divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025