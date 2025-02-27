Railway Chief Urges Safety Overhaul After Spate of Train Derailments

In a recent video conference, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar highlighted critical safety issues following several train derailments in January, focusing on both freight and passenger services.

Kumar advocated for a comprehensive safety overhaul, recommending staff counselling and regular inspections of coaches and wagons. He detailed safety drives and enhanced shunting guidelines to prevent future incidents.

While no injuries were reported, the derailments resulted in significant financial losses and delays. Kumar emphasized the need for immediate action, noting issues like red light overshoots, to ensure rail safety improvements across the divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)