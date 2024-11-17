Hyundai's CNG Ambitions: Fueling the Future of Sustainable Driving in India
Hyundai Motor India Ltd is significantly expanding its CNG vehicle sales, observing increased demand across India. With models like Grand i10 NIOS, AURA, and EXTER, CNG contributions to sales have grown. The company introduced the 'Hy-CNG Duo' to cater to rising CNG demands and plans further expansion of CNG infrastructure.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd is strategically investing in CNG fuel alternatives, as demand for such vehicles rises across both rural and urban sectors in India, a senior company official disclosed. The company currently offers three CNG models, which have increased their share of domestic sales to 11.4% in FY24 from 9.1% in FY22.
Bolstering these numbers, Hyundai has launched the 'Hy-CNG Duo,' featuring a dual-cylinder system in their EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS models, which offers customers improved boot space and fuel efficiency. This move has propelled CNG penetration to a historic 14.9% in October 2024, accompanied by a three-year warranty for assurance.
In October, HMIL reported 8,261 units of CNG models sold, marking substantial penetration in key areas such as Pune, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad. By expanding the CNG infrastructure to 17,500 stations by 2030, Hyundai is aligning its growth with competitors Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors, both of whom also ramp up their CNG offerings.
