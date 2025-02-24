Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Connaught Place Restaurant

A significant fire incident took place at the Imperial Spice restaurant located in M-block, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Monday evening.

The blaze was reported at 7:56 pm, originating from the chimney on the establishment's first floor, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Emergency response was swift, with four fire tenders deployed to the scene. Fortunately, the prompt action ensured no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)