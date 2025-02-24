Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Connaught Place Restaurant
A fire erupted at the Imperial Spice restaurant in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Monday evening. The blaze was reported at 7:56 pm and started from the chimney on the restaurant's first floor. Four fire tenders were dispatched to manage the situation, and fortunately, no casualties occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire incident took place at the Imperial Spice restaurant located in M-block, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Monday evening.
The blaze was reported at 7:56 pm, originating from the chimney on the establishment's first floor, according to the Delhi Fire Services.
Emergency response was swift, with four fire tenders deployed to the scene. Fortunately, the prompt action ensured no injuries were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement