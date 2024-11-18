Left Menu

Foggy Skies Disrupt Delhi Airport Operations

Delhi airport faced disruptions as 11 flights were diverted and many delayed due to fog and poor visibility. Causes include untrained pilots for low visibility procedures. Airports issued advisories about delays, advising passengers to check with airlines for current flight information.

Foggy Skies Disrupt Delhi Airport Operations
Fog and poor visibility conditions severely disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday morning. A total of 11 flights were rerouted, with 10 diverted to Jaipur and one to Dehradun, due to insufficiently trained crews for low visibility (CAT III) conditions.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) assured that all flight operations, though affected by fog, were proceeding normally under low visibility protocols. DIAL emphasized the importance of passengers checking with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

Airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo communicated with passengers via posts on social media platform X, warning of potential delays caused by the adverse weather conditions. The fog, coupled with high pollution levels, created challenges for smooth flight operations.

