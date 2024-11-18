Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rally: Asian Stocks Soar Amid Global Monetary Anticipation

Emerging market stocks rose, driven by Asian markets, notably South Korea, where Samsung shares jumped following a buyback announcement. In emerging Europe, stocks climbed, but currencies mostly weakened against the euro. The South African rand appreciated after a positive outlook from S&P, highlighting economic reforms.

Monday witnessed a climb in emerging market stocks, spearheaded by surging Asian markets. South Korea led the way, thanks to Samsung Electronics' plan to initiate a significant share buyback, propelling its stock up by 6%. This uplift contributed to a 0.2% rise in MSCI's index for emerging market stocks by mid-morning GMT.

In the European emerging markets sector, Hungary saw its benchmark index jump over 1%, while its currency, the forint, dipped ahead of an anticipated interest rate hold by the central bank. Meanwhile, Turkey's lira and other regional currencies trended downward against the euro and dollar, reflecting monetary policy expectations.

South Africa's economy offered some optimism with the rand appreciating following S&P's upgrade of the country's outlook to 'positive'. This change comes amid new governmental reforms aimed at boosting economic growth. Analysts noted ongoing concerns over potential impacts from U.S. economic policies and geopolitical tensions, which continue to weigh on global market sentiment.

