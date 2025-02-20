Left Menu

European Stocks: Stability Amid Sectoral Swings

European shares remained stable as gains in industrials and materials balanced declines in sectors like energy and healthcare. While Schneider Electric boosted the industrial sector, healthcare stocks, including Tecan Group, declined. Oil and gas also faced challenges due to tariff hike concerns affecting Tenaris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:00 IST
European Stocks: Stability Amid Sectoral Swings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares maintained their position on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index steady at 552.47 points. This stability followed after experiencing its worst performance of 2025 in the previous session, with movements led by varied sector performances.

Industrial goods saw a rise of 0.6%, largely thanks to Schneider Electric, which jumped 5.4% after predicting a significant profit margin increase for 2025. Siemens added to industrial sector gains with its 1.1% rise, steered by its decision to divest a 2% stake in Siemens Healthineers, accruing approximately 1.45 billion euros.

Contrastingly, the healthcare sector faced a near 1% slump, intensifying with Tecan Group's 5% fall after a downgrade from Deutsche Bank. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sector slightly decreased by 0.2%, impacted by Tenaris' 5% plunge over concerns of heightened uncertainty due to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025