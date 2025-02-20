European Stocks: Stability Amid Sectoral Swings
European shares remained stable as gains in industrials and materials balanced declines in sectors like energy and healthcare. While Schneider Electric boosted the industrial sector, healthcare stocks, including Tecan Group, declined. Oil and gas also faced challenges due to tariff hike concerns affecting Tenaris.
European shares maintained their position on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index steady at 552.47 points. This stability followed after experiencing its worst performance of 2025 in the previous session, with movements led by varied sector performances.
Industrial goods saw a rise of 0.6%, largely thanks to Schneider Electric, which jumped 5.4% after predicting a significant profit margin increase for 2025. Siemens added to industrial sector gains with its 1.1% rise, steered by its decision to divest a 2% stake in Siemens Healthineers, accruing approximately 1.45 billion euros.
Contrastingly, the healthcare sector faced a near 1% slump, intensifying with Tecan Group's 5% fall after a downgrade from Deutsche Bank. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sector slightly decreased by 0.2%, impacted by Tenaris' 5% plunge over concerns of heightened uncertainty due to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum.

