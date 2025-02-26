European Stocks Soar Amid U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Pact & Corporate Earnings Boost

European shares set a new record high on Wednesday, propelled by strong corporate earnings and a significant minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine. The STOXX 600 index saw a 1% increase, largely thanks to a second day of gains from banks.

Germany's Munich Re led the insurers' sector with a 2.4% gain after surpassing annual profit expectations. Wienerberger's impressive results lifted its stock by 11.3%, boosting the construction and materials sector by 1.9%. However, media stocks declined by 2.5%, with Wolters Kluwer dropping 10.9% following the retirement announcement of chief Nancy McKinstry.

The U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement casts a spotlight on future talks involving Russia and the U.S., with investors cautiously optimistic amidst brewing trade war tensions. German mid-cap stocks rose on hopes of pro-growth policies under a new potential government, while some forecasters expect a temporary market correction before long-term gains by 2026.

