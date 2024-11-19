IHCL's Bold Expansion: Doubling Portfolio and Revenue Goals by 2030

In a strategic move to solidify its position in the hospitality industry, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced a massive Rs 5,000 crore investment aimed at doubling its property portfolio to over 700 hotels by 2030. Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal shared these ambitious plans at IHCL's 'Capital Market Day'.

Embracing the 'Accelerate 2030' programme, IHCL intends to boost its consolidated revenue to Rs 15,000 crore in the next five years. Chhatwal emphasized the company's aspiration to remain an iconic and profitable hospitality ecosystem in South Asia and expand its brandscape through new market ventures.

The expansion plan includes creating 30,000 new rooms and 10,000 direct jobs, significantly increasing IHCL's employment footprint. The company plans to achieve top-line growth by focusing on RevPAR leadership and expanding its global footprint, including potential expansions in cities like London.

(With inputs from agencies.)