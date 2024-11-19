Left Menu

IHCL's Bold Expansion: Doubling Portfolio and Revenue Goals by 2030

Indian Hotels Company Ltd aims to double its properties to over 700 by 2030 with a Rs 5,000 crore investment. Under its 'Accelerate 2030' programme, IHCL plans to increase consolidated revenue to Rs 15,000 crore, expand internationally, and create significant employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST
IHCL's Bold Expansion: Doubling Portfolio and Revenue Goals by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to solidify its position in the hospitality industry, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced a massive Rs 5,000 crore investment aimed at doubling its property portfolio to over 700 hotels by 2030. Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal shared these ambitious plans at IHCL's 'Capital Market Day'.

Embracing the 'Accelerate 2030' programme, IHCL intends to boost its consolidated revenue to Rs 15,000 crore in the next five years. Chhatwal emphasized the company's aspiration to remain an iconic and profitable hospitality ecosystem in South Asia and expand its brandscape through new market ventures.

The expansion plan includes creating 30,000 new rooms and 10,000 direct jobs, significantly increasing IHCL's employment footprint. The company plans to achieve top-line growth by focusing on RevPAR leadership and expanding its global footprint, including potential expansions in cities like London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024