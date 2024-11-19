Safe-haven Currencies Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global investors are seeking refuge in safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc following a stark warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding its nuclear policy. The yen appreciated significantly against both the dollar and euro, spiking to its highest since early October.

Amidst fears of geopolitical instability, the Swiss franc continued its ascent against the euro, as currency markets reacted to the Kremlin's alarming announcement. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar experienced gains, buoyed by investors' risk-averse stance following the U.S. elections and expectations around the Trump administration's policies.

Simultaneously, U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline as the market considered the economic implications of President-elect Trump's forthcoming cabinet choices. Analysts are closely watching developments, including Trump's potential Treasury secretary pick, which could significantly impact fiscal policy and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)