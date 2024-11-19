Left Menu

Safe-haven Currencies Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Investors flock to safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and yen following a nuclear warning from Russia. The yen and Swiss franc gain against major currencies as market focus shifts to geopolitical risks. U.S. Treasury yields dip amid concerns over Trump's potential Treasury secretary pick and policy agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:45 IST
Safe-haven Currencies Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global investors are seeking refuge in safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc following a stark warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding its nuclear policy. The yen appreciated significantly against both the dollar and euro, spiking to its highest since early October.

Amidst fears of geopolitical instability, the Swiss franc continued its ascent against the euro, as currency markets reacted to the Kremlin's alarming announcement. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar experienced gains, buoyed by investors' risk-averse stance following the U.S. elections and expectations around the Trump administration's policies.

Simultaneously, U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline as the market considered the economic implications of President-elect Trump's forthcoming cabinet choices. Analysts are closely watching developments, including Trump's potential Treasury secretary pick, which could significantly impact fiscal policy and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024