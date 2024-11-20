Repono Limited Prepares for Landmark IPO in 3PL Sector

Repono Limited, a prominent player in the third-party logistics (3PL) sector specializing in Oil & Gas, has announced its intention to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company plans to issue up to 28,00,000 equity shares, each priced with a face value of Rs 10. This move marks a crucial step in Repono's market expansion strategy.

Under the leadership of promoters Dibyendu Deepak and Sankalpa Bhattacherjee, Repono has carved a niche in the 3PL industry. Their services encompass operations across both solid and liquid warehousing platforms. Notably, Repono manages the Crude Oil Storage facilities for major public sector enterprises, along with operations and management (O&M) for petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, ATF, and Ethanol for various government refining companies.

Handling more than 4 MMTPA of petrochemicals and chemicals, Repono's solid product services extend to O&M in in-plant warehouses for key public and private sector petrochemical producers. The company's logistical operations are further bolstered by strategically located warehouses at significant Indian ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)