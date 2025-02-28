Sailing Towards Sustainable Logistics: India's Path to Maritime Excellence

India's maritime industry is poised for transformation, focusing on sustainable logistics as highlighted in the 12th Biennial International Conference on Ports, Shipping & Logistics 2025. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the potential for shipbuilding and flagged vessels in India, urging stakeholders to guide government actions.

The conference, organized by the Bombay Chamber, addressed key challenges and opportunities within the sector, emphasizing advancements in digitalization, green initiatives, and enhancing supply chain resilience. Critical discussions revolved around infrastructure investment, policy reforms, and inclusion of women in logistics, as per industry experts.

Prominent figures like Amitabh Kant and Sanjay Swarup highlighted India's strategic position in global trade and the importance of green shipping technologies. Notably, the event emphasized collaboration across government, industry, and market players to unlock the sector's full potential, driving India's maritime future forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)