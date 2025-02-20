NX Logistics Expands Global Reach with New Andhra Pradesh Warehouse

NX Logistics India, a part of the NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Group, has inaugurated its Phase 2 warehouse at the Sri City Logistics Center in Andhra Pradesh, India. This substantial 21,024m2 facility aims to serve diverse industries, including mobility and technology, further bolstering the company's logistics capabilities.

Strategically positioned near Chennai Airport and four major ports, Sri City Industrial Park is a hub for over 220 businesses. The new warehouse is outfitted with advanced logistics systems and a heavy-duty racking system to maximize storage efficiency. A specialized team will manage operations, catering to the varied logistical needs of customers.

The inauguration ceremony welcomed distinguished guests such as Muneo Takahashi, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, and key corporate leaders. This expansion aligns with NX Group's vision of enhancing its presence in both the Indian and global markets through extensive logistics services.

(With inputs from agencies.)