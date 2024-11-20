Left Menu

Five-Year-Old Sanjeev Krishna Sets World Record in Endurance Feat

Five-year-old Sanjeev Krishna from Tamil Nadu captured national and international attention by walking 5 kilometers while pulling a 50-kilogram weight, setting a world record. Trained rigorously for six months, his achievement highlights the immense potential of young talents and the power of determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manimangalam (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:34 IST
Five-Year-Old Sanjeev Krishna Sets World Record in Endurance Feat
5-Year-Old Sanjeev Krishna Sets World Record: Strolls 5 Kilometers Tugging 50 Kilograms. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable showcase of determination and resilience, five-year-old Sanjeev Krishna from Tamil Nadu has set a world record by walking 5 kilometers while pulling a 50-kilogram weight. The feat, completed on November 7, has drawn widespread attention and admiration.

Sanjeev's record achievement stemmed from six months of rigorous training led by his coach, Mr. SV Ramana. His journey included daily walks, weightlifting, and mountain trekking to build endurance and strength. This preparation was critical in enabling him to achieve this extraordinary milestone.

The record-setting event began and concluded at Manimangalam Police Station and was closely monitored to ensure adherence to official guidelines. Local support was prominent, with dignitaries like Inspector Ashokan and community members admiring Sanjeev's dedication, which has become a source of pride for his family and the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024