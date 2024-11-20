Five-Year-Old Sanjeev Krishna Sets World Record in Endurance Feat

In a remarkable showcase of determination and resilience, five-year-old Sanjeev Krishna from Tamil Nadu has set a world record by walking 5 kilometers while pulling a 50-kilogram weight. The feat, completed on November 7, has drawn widespread attention and admiration.

Sanjeev's record achievement stemmed from six months of rigorous training led by his coach, Mr. SV Ramana. His journey included daily walks, weightlifting, and mountain trekking to build endurance and strength. This preparation was critical in enabling him to achieve this extraordinary milestone.

The record-setting event began and concluded at Manimangalam Police Station and was closely monitored to ensure adherence to official guidelines. Local support was prominent, with dignitaries like Inspector Ashokan and community members admiring Sanjeev's dedication, which has become a source of pride for his family and the region.

