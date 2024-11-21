Biesse Achieves Milestone: Exported 10,000 Machines Globally

Biesse, a global powerhouse in woodworking machinery, has announced a major milestone: exporting 10,000 machines from India to more than 75 countries worldwide. This achievement underscores the global appetite for Biesse's cutting-edge machinery and services.

Fueled by a commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, Biesse integrates European expertise into its Indian operations, ensuring top-tier products and services. The Bengaluru facility, the largest outside Italy, is a testament to Biesse's manufacturing prowess, contributing significantly to the company's export revenue as 80% of its production serves international markets.

CEO Sayeed Ahmed highlighted Biesse's role in empowering its workforce with advanced manufacturing skills, fostering exponential company growth. As demand for high-quality Indian-made products surges, Biesse aims to broaden its market share across industries like glass and composites, deploying both machinery and skilled engineers globally.

The Indian government's stringent trade policies supporting quality domestic products have amplified demand, further promising a rise in Biesse's sales. Through investment in product development and addressing global production challenges, Biesse enhances its offerings from its Bengaluru base to meet international standards.

Established in 1969 in Italy, Biesse supports diverse sectors such as furniture and aerospace, leveraging an extensive network featuring four manufacturing campuses and 30 showrooms globally. The company's long-standing tradition of innovation underpins its authority to empower design and material potential across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)