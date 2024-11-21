Left Menu

Fuel Shortage Leaves Skopje Paralyzed: Public Transport Crisis Unfolds

North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, faced a public transport crisis as buses stopped due to a fuel shortage. This issue resulted from a conflict between city and national governments, leaving thousands without transportation and impacting services and businesses. A student protest is planned if services aren't restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:22 IST
Fuel Shortage Leaves Skopje Paralyzed: Public Transport Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

On Thursday, North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, encountered a significant disruption in its public transportation system, leaving thousands of commuters stranded as buses halted due to a severe fuel shortage.

The cessation of services, which began late Wednesday, stems from an unresolved conflict between the city and national governments, both dominated by the country's conservative party. This has left hospitals struggling and students and workers without means of transport.

Amid mounting tensions, the Skopje Student Association announced plans for a protest on Friday if the services remain suspended, while the opposition Social Democrat party condemned the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024