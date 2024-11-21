Fuel Shortage Leaves Skopje Paralyzed: Public Transport Crisis Unfolds

On Thursday, North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, encountered a significant disruption in its public transportation system, leaving thousands of commuters stranded as buses halted due to a severe fuel shortage.

The cessation of services, which began late Wednesday, stems from an unresolved conflict between the city and national governments, both dominated by the country's conservative party. This has left hospitals struggling and students and workers without means of transport.

Amid mounting tensions, the Skopje Student Association announced plans for a protest on Friday if the services remain suspended, while the opposition Social Democrat party condemned the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)