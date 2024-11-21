U.S. Job Market Shows Resilience Amid Natural Disasters and Strikes

In a notable shift, the number of new unemployment benefit claims filed by Americans has dropped to a seven-month low, shedding light on a possible job growth rebound in November. The decline comes after previous setbacks caused by hurricanes and workers' strikes, which had previously stalled job growth.

The Labor Department's latest report revealed the uptick in unemployment benefit claims to levels last observed in late 2021, signaling prolonged job searches for laid-off individuals. Such delays present a risk of heightened unemployment rates, although massive layoffs remain minimal.

Despite job market challenges, financial conditions are prompting talks of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month. Meanwhile, the housing market sees a sales uptick after a period of dormancy caused by mortgage rate hikes. Analysts warn the trend may reverse with renewed rate increases.

