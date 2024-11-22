Flight Attendants Demand Fair Pay Amid Industry Shifts

Flight attendants across major U.S. airlines are making a concerted effort to change the way they are compensated, seeking payment for hours worked—not just for time when planes are airbound. This demand comes amid increasing financial pressures and reports of widespread burnout among cabin crews.

Alaska Airlines, in particular, is facing scrutiny as its flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, negotiate for better terms. Despite a potential 32% pay increase rejection, attendants are adamant about being paid for the entirety of their working day, marking a significant shift in employee negotiation tactics fueled by booming airline profits.

Other airlines are also under pressure, with talks at United and Southwest Airlines highlighting widespread dissatisfaction. Many attendants are supplementing their incomes with secondary jobs due to insufficient wages. The industry appears poised for a significant overhaul as more unions authorize potential strikes, pushing for essential reforms in compensation and working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)