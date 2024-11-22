Left Menu

Medline Industries Gears Up for $5 Billion IPO in 2025

Private equity-owned healthcare supplier Medline Industries targets a $5 billion IPO in the U.S. by 2025, potentially valuing the company at $50 billion. Owned by Blackstone, Carlyle, and Hellman & Friedman, the Northfield-based firm plans its stock market debut amid a burgeoning IPO landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:36 IST
Medline Industries, a major player in the healthcare supplies sector, is preparing for an ambitious U.S. initial public offering (IPO) that could raise more than $5 billion in 2025, insiders revealed on Thursday.

Valued at an estimated $50 billion, the IPO is slated to be a marquee event in the stock market, with the company already inviting investment banks to vie for lead roles. Medline, under the ownership of Blackstone, Carlyle, and Hellman & Friedman, did not comment on the plans.

The IPO comes alongside other high-profile offerings, with firms like CoreWeave and SailPoint also stepping into the public sphere, as market stability begins to return. Medline, a global leader with annual sales of over $23 billion, operates in more than 100 countries and employs around 43,000 people worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

