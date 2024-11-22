Stockbrokers Embrace Tech: Boosting IT Budgets and Modernizing Markets

The financial landscape is witnessing a notable shift towards technological enhancement as 83.6% of stockbrokers intend to increase their IT budgets in the upcoming year, with 41.8% planning hikes of up to 20%, as per the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) report.

This move highlights the sector's focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), algorithmic trading, and blockchain, aimed at boosting efficiency, scalability, and customer satisfaction within capital markets. A notable 34.3% of stockbrokers are prioritizing AI and machine learning for predictive analytics and personalized trading strategies, while 32.9% are turning to algorithmic trading for enhanced precision and automation.

Moreover, 7.1% are exploring blockchain for secure and transparent operations, with over 60% having digitized the majority of their business processes, underscoring a commitment to operational modernization. Safety and simplicity are at the forefront, with 84.8% of brokers emphasizing robust cybersecurity and risk management, and 90.9% advocating for user-friendly platforms to encourage retail investor participation.

Prominent voices like VS Sundaresan, SEBI's Executive Director, and Harin Mehta, ANMI's Chairman, back this technology-driven transition. They stress SEBI's commitment to fostering innovation balanced with investor protection, signaling a new era of resilient and inclusive financial services.

