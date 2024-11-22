Left Menu

Security Scare Grounds Gatwick

A suspected prohibited item found at London's Gatwick Airport led to the evacuation of the South Terminal, affecting thousands of passengers. Sussex Police established a security cordon while a bomb disposal team investigated. Meanwhile, disrupted travelers faced traffic issues and cold weather outside the terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:03 IST
Security Scare Grounds Gatwick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspected prohibited item at Gatwick Airport prompted British police to deploy a bomb disposal team, forcing the evacuation of one of the key terminals. The incident, signaling a potential security threat, disrupted the travel plans of thousands.

Located around 30 miles south of London, Gatwick, the UK's second busiest airport, faced significant operational hiccups as the South Terminal was cleared. With over 600 flights scheduled, the sprawling ordeal impacted more than 121,000 passenger seats. Gatwick officials confirmed the evacuation citing an ongoing security incident.

Sussex Police maintained a security cordon while ensuring public safety, advising travelers and locals to avoid the area. Complementing the chaos, videos on social media showed crowds braving the cold as emergency blankets were distributed to mitigate the discomfort outdoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024