Security Scare Grounds Gatwick

A suspected prohibited item at Gatwick Airport prompted British police to deploy a bomb disposal team, forcing the evacuation of one of the key terminals. The incident, signaling a potential security threat, disrupted the travel plans of thousands.

Located around 30 miles south of London, Gatwick, the UK's second busiest airport, faced significant operational hiccups as the South Terminal was cleared. With over 600 flights scheduled, the sprawling ordeal impacted more than 121,000 passenger seats. Gatwick officials confirmed the evacuation citing an ongoing security incident.

Sussex Police maintained a security cordon while ensuring public safety, advising travelers and locals to avoid the area. Complementing the chaos, videos on social media showed crowds braving the cold as emergency blankets were distributed to mitigate the discomfort outdoors.

