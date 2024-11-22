Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Probe into Adani Allegations

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into bribery allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. The accusations, brought forth by the US Department of Justice, suggest Adani was part of a scheme to bribe Indian officials for favorable solar power contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:35 IST
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into serious bribery allegations against renowned industrialist Gautam Adani, leveled by the US Department of Justice.

These claims accuse Adani of being involved in a $265 million bribery scheme to influence Indian officials and secure advantageous terms for solar power contracts. The J-K Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Tariq Karra, insists a comprehensive probe is crucial.

Karra argues that the involvement of opposition chief ministers in smaller corruption cases contrasts sharply with the freedom his allies enjoy, affecting both the economy and prices of essential commodities. The call for a JPC probe aims to reveal the officials allegedly bribed by Adani and determine the full extent of his ties with the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

