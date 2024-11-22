Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Probe into Adani Allegations

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into serious bribery allegations against renowned industrialist Gautam Adani, leveled by the US Department of Justice.

These claims accuse Adani of being involved in a $265 million bribery scheme to influence Indian officials and secure advantageous terms for solar power contracts. The J-K Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Tariq Karra, insists a comprehensive probe is crucial.

Karra argues that the involvement of opposition chief ministers in smaller corruption cases contrasts sharply with the freedom his allies enjoy, affecting both the economy and prices of essential commodities. The call for a JPC probe aims to reveal the officials allegedly bribed by Adani and determine the full extent of his ties with the ruling party.

