Ukraine's Resilience: Defending the Skies

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 64 out of 114 drones launched by Russia in a recent massive air assault. Additionally, 41 drones were likely lost due to Ukrainian signal jamming efforts. Russia continues to execute regular drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, extending far beyond combat zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 64 out of 114 drones launched by Russia during a massive aerial assault, according to Kyiv's military on Friday.

The military also reported that another 41 drones were 'locationally lost', probably due to Ukrainian signal jamming activities.

These attacks are part of Russia's consistent drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities far from the front line, following their February 2022 full-scale invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

