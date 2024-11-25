Emergency Evacuation: Russian Plane Engine Fire in Turkey

In a dramatic incident at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, a Russian plane's engine caught fire shortly after landing, according to Turkey's transportation ministry. The aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Azimuth Airlines, had 95 people onboard, including 89 passengers and six crew members.

An emergency call was made by the pilot upon landing at 9:34 pm local time, prompting airport rescue and firefighting teams to promptly extinguish the flames. Fortunately, all passengers and crew were successfully evacuated without injury.

As a precaution, efforts are currently in place to remove the aircraft from the runway. While arrivals were temporarily halted, departures continued from a nearby military-operated runway, minimizing disruption to airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)