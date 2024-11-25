Emergency Evacuation: Russian Plane Engine Fire in Turkey
A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100, operated by Azimuth Airlines, experienced an engine fire after landing in Antalya, Turkey, with 95 people aboard. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. Emergency services at the airport extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported. Flights were briefly affected.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a dramatic incident at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, a Russian plane's engine caught fire shortly after landing, according to Turkey's transportation ministry. The aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Azimuth Airlines, had 95 people onboard, including 89 passengers and six crew members.
An emergency call was made by the pilot upon landing at 9:34 pm local time, prompting airport rescue and firefighting teams to promptly extinguish the flames. Fortunately, all passengers and crew were successfully evacuated without injury.
As a precaution, efforts are currently in place to remove the aircraft from the runway. While arrivals were temporarily halted, departures continued from a nearby military-operated runway, minimizing disruption to airport operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)