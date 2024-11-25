Dollar's Brief Retreat: Future Hinges on Fiscal Choices
The dollar saw a retreat due to fiscal market reassurances following Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary, affecting bond yields. Despite a short pullback, the dollar remains strong based on anticipated inflation under Trump's policies. The euro and British pound show varied movements against the dollar, while cryptocurrencies make notable gains.
The dollar took a step back on Monday as markets reacted to the nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Bessent, known for his fiscal conservatism, reassured the bond market, causing yields on 10-year Treasuries to slip to 4.343% from 4.412%.
Despite this temporary dip, Bessent supports a strong dollar and tariffs, indicating the currency's retreat may be short-lived. The dollar has seen an eight-week upward trajectory, driven by expectations that Trump's policies will boost inflation.
The euro edged 0.3% to $1.0452, while the British pound rebounded slightly. Meanwhile, bitcoin trades just below a significant $100,000 milestone amid expectations for a relaxed regulatory environment as Trump's administration unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
