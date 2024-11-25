Dollar's Brief Retreat: Future Hinges on Fiscal Choices

The dollar took a step back on Monday as markets reacted to the nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Bessent, known for his fiscal conservatism, reassured the bond market, causing yields on 10-year Treasuries to slip to 4.343% from 4.412%.

Despite this temporary dip, Bessent supports a strong dollar and tariffs, indicating the currency's retreat may be short-lived. The dollar has seen an eight-week upward trajectory, driven by expectations that Trump's policies will boost inflation.

The euro edged 0.3% to $1.0452, while the British pound rebounded slightly. Meanwhile, bitcoin trades just below a significant $100,000 milestone amid expectations for a relaxed regulatory environment as Trump's administration unfolds.

