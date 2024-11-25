Tourism's Vital Role: A 5% Contribution to National GDP Revealed

The tourism industry has proven its vital role in bolstering the national economy, contributing a significant 5% to the country's gross domestic product in the fiscal year 2022-23, as reported by the government to Parliament.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha that in 2023, foreign tourist arrivals totaled 9.52 million. Of these tourists, 46.2% visited for leisure, holiday, and recreation, while 26.9% were part of the Indian diaspora.

The government has expanded the e-medical visa program to 167 countries, enhancing medical tourism, although no recent studies have assessed the impact of increased airfares on domestic tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)