Tourism's Vital Role: A 5% Contribution to National GDP Revealed
The tourism sector contributed 5% to the country's GDP in 2022-23. Foreign tourist arrivals reached 9.52 million, with a significant portion visiting for leisure. The government also facilitates medical tourism through e-visas. No studies on rising airfares' impact on domestic tourism are conducted.
The tourism industry has proven its vital role in bolstering the national economy, contributing a significant 5% to the country's gross domestic product in the fiscal year 2022-23, as reported by the government to Parliament.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha that in 2023, foreign tourist arrivals totaled 9.52 million. Of these tourists, 46.2% visited for leisure, holiday, and recreation, while 26.9% were part of the Indian diaspora.
The government has expanded the e-medical visa program to 167 countries, enhancing medical tourism, although no recent studies have assessed the impact of increased airfares on domestic tourism.
