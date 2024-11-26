Tragedy Strikes: Kerala Highway Truck Accident Claims Lives

In a heartbreaking incident early Tuesday morning, a truck accident near Nattika on Kerala's national highway resulted in the deaths of five people, including two children.

The victims, identified as nomads, were asleep in roadside tents when tragedy struck at 4:30 AM, under Valapad police's jurisdiction.

Authorities have detained the truck driver and assistant, while the injured were swiftly taken to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, with two reported in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)