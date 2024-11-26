Trump's Tariff Talk Strikes Financial Markets

Investors braced for impact as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sending shockwaves through financial markets.

The dollar surged, notably against the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, as Trump's social media posts prompted investors to recall his previous term's trade maneuvers, now better prepared for potential negotiations and tactics.

While financial markets adjusted to the volatility, experts noted the uncertain future of trade agreements, particularly those involving the U.S.'s northern and southern neighbors, adding another layer of complexity to the tense geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)