Left Menu

FAA Assures No Urgent Steps Needed for Boeing 737 MAX Engine Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration has decided against immediate action following bird strike incidents involving Boeing 737 MAX engines on Southwest Airlines flights. Upon review, the FAA determined the smoke issues resultant from these incidents don't necessitate urgent measures, opting instead for a standard regulatory approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:32 IST
FAA Assures No Urgent Steps Needed for Boeing 737 MAX Engine Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday that no immediate actions will be required following a review of Boeing 737 MAX engines after two bird strike incidents were reported on Southwest Airlines flights in 2023.

The FAA's Corrective Action Review Board evaluated the situations involving CFM LEAP-1B engine bird strikes, which led to smoke entering the aircraft, and concluded that the incidents do not necessitate urgent intervention.

The agency has determined that it will address the matter through the standard regulatory process, rather than taking expedited measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024