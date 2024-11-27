FAA Assures No Urgent Steps Needed for Boeing 737 MAX Engine Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday that no immediate actions will be required following a review of Boeing 737 MAX engines after two bird strike incidents were reported on Southwest Airlines flights in 2023.

The FAA's Corrective Action Review Board evaluated the situations involving CFM LEAP-1B engine bird strikes, which led to smoke entering the aircraft, and concluded that the incidents do not necessitate urgent intervention.

The agency has determined that it will address the matter through the standard regulatory process, rather than taking expedited measures.

