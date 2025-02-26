Left Menu

Near Miss at Chicago: Southwest Airlines Escape Runway Collision

A Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway Airport when a business jet entered the runway unauthorized, prompting a landing abort. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of near-misses, prompting an FAA audit into runway incursion risks at major U.S. airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:18 IST
Near Miss at Chicago: Southwest Airlines Escape Runway Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A serious near-miss incident occurred at Chicago Midway Airport on Tuesday as a Southwest Airlines jet had to abort its landing due to an unauthorized runway entry by a business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The incident involved Southwest Flight 2504, a Boeing 737-800 from Omaha, which overflew a FlexJet Challenger on the runway and executed a go-around maneuver. The event was captured on video, showing the dramatic moment the Southwest jet pulled up just in time. The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

This event is part of a worrying trend of near-miss incidents in U.S. aviation, with the FAA initiating an audit into potential runway incursion risks across major airports. On Monday, another potential close call was reported in Houston involving Air Shuttle Flight 6034 and a SkyWest Airlines flight, further highlighting concerns over air traffic safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025