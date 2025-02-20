Left Menu

Emergency Landing Drama: Smoke Detected on Biman Bangladesh Flight

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight traveling from Dhaka to Dubai made an emergency landing in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after smoke was detected in the aircraft's hold. Despite the alarm, no fire was found. The incident involved 396 passengers and 12 crew, and another flight will transport passengers to Dubai.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight en route from Dhaka to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport, Maharashtra, following the detection of smoke in the aircraft's hold, officials confirmed on Thursday. The incident did not result in a fire, according to thorough inspection results.

Flight BG 347, carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members, safely landed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 10:45 PM on Wednesday, after a full emergency was declared. Upon alarm activation, the pilot promptly informed the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) and the System Operations Command Center (SOCC), leading to the swift decision to divert the aircraft to Nagpur.

Upon landing, the aircraft was parked at an isolation bay, leading to a safe deboarding for all passengers and crew members. The rear cargo hold was unloaded and a comprehensive visual inspection was conducted by MIL fire staff and AME personnel, who found no fire. Alternative travel arrangements to Dubai were made for the passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

