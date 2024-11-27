Rising Risk: French Debt Spreads and Political Tensions

France's political and economic turmoil has heightened the risk premium investors require to hold the nation's debt, reaching levels not seen since 2012. The rising yields highlight investor unease about France's financial stability amid political friction over budget approval.

The spread between French and German 10-year bond yields climbed to a notable 90 basis points, before easing slightly to 88 bps. France's current yield of 3.043% contrasts with Germany's 2.165%, reflecting diverging fiscal outlooks as political disagreements persist in France.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's threat of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier is exacerbating concerns. Analysts at UniCredit express skepticism about France's ability to manage budgetary challenges, potentially widening the OAT-Bund spread further, though broader global yields have shown a downward trend.

