Celebrating India's Constitution: A Journey Through History and Legacy at O.P. Jindal University

O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat commemorated India's Constitution Day by hosting a lecture featuring Professor Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The event marked the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, highlighting the significance of India's foundational document and the launch of the first Constitution Museum in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:27 IST
The Preamble of the Indian Constitution Describes India's Collective Spirit: Gopalkrishna Gandhi at Constitution Day Lecture at JGU. Image Credit: ANI
O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat, Haryana, celebrated Constitution Day with a lecture by Professor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, commemorating 75 years since India's Constitution was adopted. The event highlighted the Constitution's philosophical uniqueness and emphasized India's rich democratic heritage.

Professor Gandhi spoke about the Constitution as a symbol of India's collective spirit, tying in the roles of the national flag, anthem, motto, and emblem. He addressed the importance of protecting natural resources, as outlined in the Constitution's Directive Principles, and acknowledged members of the original Constituent Assembly present.

The university unveiled plans for India's first Constitution Museum, designed to deepen public engagement with the country's foundational document. The museum aims to provide an engaging exploration of the Constitution's significance through textual, audio-visual, and experiential displays, honoring the legacy of its framers while informing future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

