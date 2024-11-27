Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Road Accident Claims Lives of Medical Professionals on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed the lives of three doctors and two hospital staff from the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences. The incident occurred when their SUV lost control and collided with a truck. A PG student survived but is critically injured.

In a tragic incident fueled by high speeds, a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in the deaths of three doctors and two hospital staff from the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai. The accident unfolded in the early hours on Wednesday in the Tirwa area of Kannauj district.

The victims were on their way back to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow when their SUV lost control and crashed into the median divider. The vehicle subsequently entered the oncoming lane, where it was struck by a truck, resulting in five fatalities. Police reported that the accident claimed the lives of three doctors, a lab technician, and a store manager instantly.

A sixth passenger, Jaiveer Singh, a PG student, survived the crash but is in critical condition at the Tirwa Medical College. The tragedy has left the bereaved families in Agra, Kannauj, and Bareilly devastated. Relatives rushed to Kannauj upon hearing the heart-wrenching news, while police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

