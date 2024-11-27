Railways Revamp: Monthly Blanket Washes and Enhanced Hygiene Measures on Trains
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed queries on the washing frequency and hygiene of blankets provided to train passengers. He highlighted improved bedding standards, monthly blanket washes, and logistics enhancements. Measures include new BIS-compliant linen, mechanised laundries, war rooms for issue monitoring, and eco-friendly packaging.
Train passengers can now expect cleaner blankets and enhanced bedding standards as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that blankets are washed at least once a month. The Lok Sabha was informed of these hygiene measures when Vaishnaw responded to a query from Congress MP Kuldeep Indora about bedding hygiene standards.
Vaishnaw unveiled several measures to improve passenger comfort, including lighter, easy-to-wash blankets, and the introduction of new linen sets compliant with improved BIS standards. Mechanised laundries and standard washing practices ensure that the linen provided to passengers is hygienic and of high quality.
Monitoring is key, with whito-meters checking linen quality and the codal life of these items being shortened for frequent renewal. War rooms at zonal and divisional levels now oversee rapid response to complaints, such as those on the RailMadad portal. Eco-friendly packaging and refined logistics further support these initiatives.
