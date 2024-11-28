Job Fairs: Catalysts for Employment Opportunities Across India

Over 24 lakh candidates have been provisionally shortlisted during job fairs organized over the last five years, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh announced on Thursday.

In a detailed written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Singh revealed that 34,809 job fairs were conducted nationwide by state employment exchanges and model career centers within the five-year span from 2019-20 to 2023-24, according to data from the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Functioning under the National Career Service (NCS) project overseen by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, these job fairs have facilitated participation from 26,83,161 jobseekers and 83,913 employers, leading to 24,37,188 candidates being provisionally shortlisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)