Brewing Solutions: Addressing Assam's Tea Industry Challenges

The 4th FolkTea Festival in Biswanath district hosts a conclave to address challenges in Assam's tea industry, like climate change, pest management, and income diversification. Attendees include tea growers and policymakers. Discussions aim to enhance sustainable farming, improve pest control, and devise intercropping for economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST
The 4th FolkTea Festival in Biswanath district of Assam is not just about cultural celebrations but also addressing critical issues impacting the tea industry. A key conclave will unite tea growers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss pressing challenges.

Mrinal Talukdar, the festival organiser, highlighted the disruption in production cycles due to climate change, with rising temperatures and erratic rainfall affecting yields and quality. Small Tea Growers, contributing 55 percent of the state's tea, are particularly vulnerable.

With support from the Nanda Talukdar Foundation and Biswanath College of Agriculture, the event, featuring technical sessions, aims to promote sustainable practices, improve pest management, and explore income diversification strategies for long-term resilience.

