Macrotech Developers Bolsters Logistics Portfolio with JLIPPL Acquisition

In a strategic move to enhance its presence in the logistics sector, Macrotech Developers Ltd has acquired Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd (JLIPPL) for Rs 48 crore. This acquisition, disclosed in a recent regulatory filing, underscores Macrotech's commitment to expanding its digital infrastructure offerings.

Macrotech Developers, known for its Lodha brand, is a prominent player in the real estate market. The acquisition of JLIPPL, a company focused on warehousing and logistics assets, aligns with Macrotech's strategy to grow its annuity income under the Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park (LILP) brand.

With the completion of the Share Purchase Agreement, JLIPPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Macrotech Developers. This acquisition marks a significant step in Macrotech's plan for calibrated growth in the industrial and logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)