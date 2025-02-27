Left Menu

The Lodha Family Feud: A Call for Resolution

The Lodha family disputes reached public attention when Manju Lodha, in a letter, urged her sons Abhinandan and Abhishek to respect their separate businesses. This follows a Bombay High Court directive, and their agreement dated March 31, 2017, confirms their non-involvement in each other's ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:06 IST
The Lodha Family Feud: A Call for Resolution
Lodha
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing feud between siblings Abhinandan and Abhishek Lodha has taken a new turn with a letter from their mother, Manju Lodha, urging them to resolve their differences. She directed the brothers to honor an agreement made in 2017, which ensures their respective independence in business.

Manju, along with her husband and political figure Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has emphasized the importance of ending the discord. This plea comes after Abhishek sought judicial intervention to prevent Abhinandan from using the 'Lodha' brand in his ventures.

The letter mentions the emotional bonds between the siblings and expresses a hope for reconciliation, urging both to focus on their businesses separately while promising equality in inheritance. The letter underlines their mother's wish for the brothers to put the past behind them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025