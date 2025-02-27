The Lodha Family Feud: A Call for Resolution

The ongoing feud between siblings Abhinandan and Abhishek Lodha has taken a new turn with a letter from their mother, Manju Lodha, urging them to resolve their differences. She directed the brothers to honor an agreement made in 2017, which ensures their respective independence in business.

Manju, along with her husband and political figure Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has emphasized the importance of ending the discord. This plea comes after Abhishek sought judicial intervention to prevent Abhinandan from using the 'Lodha' brand in his ventures.

The letter mentions the emotional bonds between the siblings and expresses a hope for reconciliation, urging both to focus on their businesses separately while promising equality in inheritance. The letter underlines their mother's wish for the brothers to put the past behind them.

(With inputs from agencies.)