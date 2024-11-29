Left Menu

Punjab's Pursuit for Progress: Collaboration with World Bank

Punjab seeks World Bank's support to drive growth and enhance public services, focusing on fiscal reform and infrastructure development. Key initiatives include enhancing education, managing air quality, and promoting water preservation. The state aims for sustainable agricultural practices and improving financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a compelling case for partnership with the World Bank, highlighting the state's ambitions for growth and improved public services. During a meeting with World Bank's Country Director, Mann emphasized the state's commitment to financial prudence and better governance as foundational elements in their quest for assistance.

Plans were discussed to support Punjab's development priorities, such as infrastructure, human resources, and social welfare. Key areas of focus include education enhancement and air quality management. The state's historical relationship with the World Bank was also noted, providing over one billion dollars in assistance since 1961.

Punjab's initiatives encompass reviving water resources, incentivizing alternative crops, and managing air quality. The Chief Minister underscored the significance of solarizing agricultural pump sets to boost farmer income, while expressing concern over heavy metal presence in groundwater and urging World Bank intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

