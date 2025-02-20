Arunachal Pradesh's Path to Progress: Infrastructure, Education, and Beyond
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) renewed commitment to boosting infrastructure, education, and governance on the 39th Statehood Day. He emphasized education to reduce dropouts, stressed cleanliness, addressed drug challenges, and highlighted technology's role in governance. Major infrastructure and power projects were also discussed.
On the 39th Statehood Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) reaffirmed the state government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure, education, and governance. Speaking at IG Park, he acknowledged growth but urged continued efforts to address challenges like dropout rates, cleanliness, and drug abuse.
The Governor highlighted the importance of reducing school dropouts to nurture local professionals like teachers and engineers. Parnaik called for disciplined students and a participatory approach in maintaining a clean environment, including systematic waste management.
He also stressed using technology in governance and urged a dual approach to tackle drug problems. Parnaik mentioned ongoing infrastructure projects, including roads and hydropower, and emphasized involving citizens in fostering tourism and cultural heritage to propel the state's growth.
