Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Rs8 Lakh Crore Budget: AI Hub, Infrastructure, and Education Lead the Agenda

Uttar Pradesh's Rs8,08,736 crore budget for 2025-26 emphasizes infrastructure, technology, education, and healthcare to drive economic growth. Key initiatives include an AI City, smart classrooms, urban development projects, and welfare measures. Investments in medical education and women's mobility aim to enhance the state's social fabric and healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:40 IST
Suresh Khanna, Uttar Pradesh's Finance Minister (Photo/ANI tweet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented a visionary budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling Rs8,08,736 crore. This represents a 9.8% increase over the previous year and focuses on propelling economic growth through advancements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

The budget allocates 20.5% to capital expenditure, highlighting plans for industrial expansion and transportation. Significant allocations include 22% for infrastructure, 13% for education, and 11% for agriculture. Plans for urban development, digital governance, and technological innovation, such as the establishment of an 'Artificial Intelligence City,' are key highlights.

Further emphasizing education, the budget plans for modern ICT labs and digital libraries in schools and polytechnics. A Technology Research Translation Park in Cybersecurity and a Centre of Excellence for AI are also proposed. Social welfare initiatives and healthcare investments, including two new medical colleges, aim to enhance the quality of life and medical infrastructure in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

