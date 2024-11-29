Technology's Surge Lifts Europe's STOXX 600 Amid Economic Uncertainties

Europe's STOXX 600 ended the week strong, buoyed by a tech stock rally as investors evaluated euro zone inflation report findings, considering the likelihood of a larger interest rate cut in December. The pan-European index reversed early losses, rising 0.6% to 510.25 points on Friday, marking its first monthly gain since August with a 1% rise in November. However, it had a modest 0.2% decline on a weekly basis.

The tech sector provided the most significant boost, climbing 1.6%. With low trading volumes anticipated following the Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. equity market had a shortened trading day. Euro zone flash inflation matched forecasts at 2.3% annually in November, leading markets to anticipate over an 80% probability of a 25 basis-point cut at the European Central Bank's December 12 meeting.

Capital Economics analysts maintain that a 50 basis-point cut remains plausible, citing euro-zone economic struggles. Despite the STOXX 600's modest three-month gain, it lagged the U.S. S&P 500. Investor sentiment in Europe was dampened due to potential U.S. tariffs, French political uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions. Auto stocks suffered, and defence stocks gained due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. France's CAC 40 faced challenges amidst political turmoil, impacting market outlook.

