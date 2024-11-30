Left Menu

Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum Advocates Urgent Climate Action

The 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum, held in Guwahati, focused on climate action in the Third Pole. Leaders from 15 countries discussed sustainable solutions crucial for the Eastern Himalaya's future. Panels addressed renewable energy, ecosystem valuation, agriculture, waste management, and community collaborations, concluding with recognition of conservation heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:01 IST
Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum Advocates Urgent Climate Action
Charting the Future of the Third Pole & the Eastern Himalaya at the 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th edition of the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum convened in Guwahati, delivering a clarion call for immediate climate action in the Third Pole region. Hosted by the Balipara Foundation, the event focused on ensuring sustainable futures for communities across the Eastern Himalaya, with participation from leaders spanning 15 countries.

Esteemed speakers highlighted the Third Pole's vital role in global climate regulation, urging decolonized approaches to biodiversity solutions. Notable voices included Queen Diambi Kabatusuila and Tata Steel's Chanakya Chaudhury, who emphasized the integration of traditional knowledge and corporate-community synergy in environmental efforts.

Key discussions included strategic ecosystem valuation for business engagements, watershed management, and biodiversity conservation. The event concluded with the Balipara Foundation Awards, honoring individuals contributing to biocultural heritage preservation. The forum will reconvene in 2025, continuing its mission to protect Eastern Himalayan ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024