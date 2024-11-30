Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum Advocates Urgent Climate Action

The 12th edition of the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum convened in Guwahati, delivering a clarion call for immediate climate action in the Third Pole region. Hosted by the Balipara Foundation, the event focused on ensuring sustainable futures for communities across the Eastern Himalaya, with participation from leaders spanning 15 countries.

Esteemed speakers highlighted the Third Pole's vital role in global climate regulation, urging decolonized approaches to biodiversity solutions. Notable voices included Queen Diambi Kabatusuila and Tata Steel's Chanakya Chaudhury, who emphasized the integration of traditional knowledge and corporate-community synergy in environmental efforts.

Key discussions included strategic ecosystem valuation for business engagements, watershed management, and biodiversity conservation. The event concluded with the Balipara Foundation Awards, honoring individuals contributing to biocultural heritage preservation. The forum will reconvene in 2025, continuing its mission to protect Eastern Himalayan ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)